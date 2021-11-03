ANL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.95%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.74%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.62%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 31.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
JSCL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.67%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.3%)
MLCF 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
NETSOL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.04%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.91%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
TRG 127.85 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (3.12%)
UNITY 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.55%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.22%)
BR100 4,943 Increased By ▲ 24.62 (0.5%)
BR30 21,672 Increased By ▲ 287.32 (1.34%)
KSE100 47,310 Increased By ▲ 197.15 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,402 Increased By ▲ 58.54 (0.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Emergency LNG tender issued?

  • Pakistan LNG seeks two liquefied natural gas cargoes for delivery in November through an emergency tender
Reuters Updated 03 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: Pakistan LNG is seeking two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in November through an emergency tender after its term suppliers cancelled delivery of cargoes, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

A sharp increase in gas prices has caused power shortages in many parts of the world, including China, amid a global energy crunch.

Pakistan LNG is seeking the cargoes for delivery into Port Qasim, Karachi, over Nov. 19 to 20 and Nov. 26 to 27 through a tender closing on Nov. 5, with same-day validity, according to a tender document posted on the company website.

This is due to the cancellation of two cargoes by the firm’s term suppliers for the month, one of the sources familiar with the matter said.

Commodities trader Gunvor could not supply the cargo because of force majeure at Equatorial Guinea’s LNG plant, the source said.

Pakistan LNG receives no offers for Dec-Jan buy tender

Italian energy group ENI could not deliver a cargo due to a default by its backend supplier, the source added.

Gunvor declined comment while ENI and Pakistan LNG did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Pakistan has a five-year import deal with Gunvor and a 15-year agreement with ENI to buy LNG. Under the contracts, Pakistan LNG can impose a penalty of about 30% of the contractual price of a cargo on each company for cargo defaults.

Spot LNG prices rose to a record high of above $56 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) last month before pulling back to just above $30 per mmBtu, which is still over 400% higher than the same time last year.

That works out to three times the price of oil-linked term cargoes, which are priced at above 11% of Brent crude oil prices, or about $10 per mmBtu based on current oil prices.

gas prices Pakistan LNG crude oil prices spot LNG prices

Comments

Comments are closed.

Emergency LNG tender issued?

Govt ‘unveils’ plan to further hike power tariff

PM to announce relief package today

Azfar Ahsan appointed BoI chairman

Services Hotel sell-off: PC given green light

Taliban ban use of foreign currency

Manufacturing on toll basis: Provinces will continue to levy, collect GST on services: PRAs

Three sectors: €129m financial co-op pact inked with Germany

First semi-final berth since 2012: Pakistan through to last-four after convincing win

Electoral reforms: Allies put their weight behind PM

Read more stories