Three sectors: €129m financial co-op pact inked with Germany

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tuesday signed financial cooperation agreement worth €129 million with Germany for three sectors including good governance, climate and energy, and training and sustainable growth.

Omar Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs witnessed the signing of financial cooperation agreement amounting to €129 million between the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Pakistan, and Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, Germany.

The minister appreciated Germany’s enhanced bilateral economic cooperation with Pakistan. The minister expressed that Pakistan and Germany are long-standing development partners and congratulated both sides on completing 60years of development cooperation. The biennial Negotiations on Development Cooperation between the Government of Pakistan and the Government of Germany were also held in the Economic Affairs Division, Islamabad.

The Pakistani delegation was headed by Mian Asad Hayaud Din, secretary, Economic Affairs Division and included representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Finance, the Federal Board of Revenue, and relevant provincial governments. The delegation of the Federal Republic of Germany was headed by Gisela Hammerschmidt, Commissioner for Asia at the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and included participants from the German Foreign Office, KfW, GIZ, and BGR.

