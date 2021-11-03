Sugarcane crushing season will begin on 15th

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Department on Tuesday notified start of sugarcane crushing season 2021-22 in the province from November 15.

The food department has directed the occupiers of sugar factories situated in the Southern Punjab to start crushing of sugarcane not later than November 15, 2021, while sugar mills situated in the rest of the province shall start crushing not later than November 20, 2021.

It may be added here that according to the Section 08 of the Punjab Sugar Factories (Control) Act 1950, the provincial government has to notify the start of crushing season every year and millers have to abide by the dates. A notification in this regard was issued by the Secretary Food Punjab Ali Sarfraz Hussain.

Besides notifying the start of crushing season, the food department the other day also formally notified the Minimum Purchase Price (MPP) for sugarcane for the crushing season 2021-22 at Rs225 per 40kg at the factory gate as well as at the cane purchase centres.

The department, however, allowed sugar factories to deduct transportation charges from the purchase price incurred by them (factories) on the cane purchased at purchase centres and other locations away from the factory gate.

The deduction will be made at Rs1.25 per quintal (100 kg) per km subject to the maximum deduction for a distance of 40km from the factory gate for the crushing season 2021-22.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021