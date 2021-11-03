Prisons should function as ‘correction houses’: Sindh CM

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that it is pleasure for him to be here in the handing and taking ceremony of Sindh Prison Management Information System which is established by the United Nations office on drugs and crime (UNODC) and United mission Pakistan.

He was speaking to the ceremony of Sindh Prisons Management Information System as Chief Guest at Hyderabad today. Chief Minister Sindh said that the purpose of this facility is to provide better and healthy environment in Prisons so the prisoners could be make useful citizens of society.

He said that Prison department role is not only to punish the prisoners according to law but to provide them best possible environment to make them better citizens. He said that prisons should also work as correction houses for the criminals, their trainings, counseling sessions and health facilities must be ensured at all prisons of Sindh.

He further informed that the provincial Assembly Sindh has passed the prison act and this facility will help to prison department and its staff for implementation of the act in letter and spirit.

He said that this management information system will also help us to keep the data of all prisoners in the province.

He said that in past the prisoners were faced difficulties to grant bail specially the political prisoners because we have no computerized data of all prisoners.

The chief Minister further said that in 70s and 80s the crime rate in Sindh was very low but now it has been increased due to some reasons.

He said that in past times the criminals of serious crimes and minor crimes were kept in same prisons so this would create problems for the staff so in order to resolve this issue Government of Sindh is going to establish a separate Prison for serious crime in Thatta district.

He said that Government of Sindh is very much thankful to United States for their cooperation in all fields specially to fight with Covid Pandemic, so with their support we will achieve the goal of sustainable social development.

At the end of his speech he said that the use of drugs is also a major issue especially in Hyderabad division so to get rid this we have to work hard to save our future generation.

The ceremony also attended by a delegation from US mission to Pakistan including US consul General Karachi, Mark Stroh, Mark Tervakoski and Jeremy Milson, Sindh Irrigation Department Jam Khan Shoro, Special assistant to CM Sagheer Qureshi, IG prisons Sindh KPK and Balochistan, Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Mohammad Abbas Baloch, DIG Prisons Hyderabad Ziaur Rehman, DIG Police Hyderabad Sharjeel Kharal, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, SSP Sajid Amir Saduzai and others.

