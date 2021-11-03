ANL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
Opinion

Cyber-attack on a leading bank’s computer system

03 Nov 2021

A leading bank of the country has recently suffered a cyber-attack on its entire computer system. Luckily, no bank data was compromised during or after the attack, which was successfully repulsed by the bank’s own cyber security system. This incident must have spooked a number of people and organisations who have been maintaining their accounts not only with this leading bank but all other banks as well. The banks’ association, State Bank of Pakistan and Ministry of Finance must come forward to help ease bank account holders’ data security concerns, which are quite legitimate. It is, however, needless to point out that the computer system of country’s taxation machinery, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), too, experienced a massive cyber-attack a few months ago.

A bank account holder (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SBP FBR cyber attack cyber security system

