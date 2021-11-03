Tokyo stocks close lower

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower Tuesday on profit-taking after a strong rally in the previous session with traders awaiting a Fed meeting this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 slid 0.43 percent or 126.18 points to end at 29,520.90, while the broader Topix index fell 0.64 percent or 13.05 points to 2,031.67.

“The Nikkei index fell on profit-taking, despite gains of US shares, after it surged the day before,” Okasan Online Securities said.