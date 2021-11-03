ANL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.95%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.74%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.62%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 31.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
JSCL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.67%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.3%)
MLCF 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
NETSOL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.04%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.91%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
TRG 127.85 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (3.12%)
UNITY 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.55%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.22%)
BR100 4,919 Increased By ▲ 16.74 (0.34%)
BR30 21,384 Increased By ▲ 55.29 (0.26%)
KSE100 47,113 Increased By ▲ 85.08 (0.18%)
KSE30 18,343 Increased By ▲ 72.55 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks close lower

AFP 03 Nov 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower Tuesday on profit-taking after a strong rally in the previous session with traders awaiting a Fed meeting this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 slid 0.43 percent or 126.18 points to end at 29,520.90, while the broader Topix index fell 0.64 percent or 13.05 points to 2,031.67.

“The Nikkei index fell on profit-taking, despite gains of US shares, after it surged the day before,” Okasan Online Securities said.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei stocks close lower

Comments

Comments are closed.

Tokyo stocks close lower

Govt reopens Chaman border crossing

First semi-final berth since 2012: Pakistan through to last-four after convincing win

Govt ‘unveils’ plan to further hike power tariff

PM to announce relief package today

Azfar Ahsan appointed BoI chairman

Services Hotel sell-off: PC given green light

Summit sees new pledges on cutting methane, saving forests

Dozens killed as blasts, gunfire hit Kabul hospital

Taliban ban use of foreign currency

Manufacturing on toll basis: Provinces will continue to levy, collect GST on services: PRAs

Read more stories