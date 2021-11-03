TSX edges lower

TORONTO: Canada’s main stock index edged lower on Tuesday, weighed down by a more than 1% slide in energy and healthcare stocks and caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting, while a jump in Air Canada shares on upbeat earnings helped limit losses. At 9:41 a.m. ET (13:41 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 18.73 points, or 0.09%, at 21,228.28.

Leading declines were healthcare stocks, with Bausch Health Cos Inc down 2%.