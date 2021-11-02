Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) condemned on Tuesday terrorist attacks near the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital in Kabul, which killed at least 19 people and injured 50 others.

"We share the pain and suffering of the families who lost their loved ones in these mindless terrorist acts. We also convey our sympathies and support for those injured and pray for their early recovery," the FO said in a statement.

"Pakistan reiterates its strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the statement added.

At least 19 killed, 50 injured in attack on Kabul military hospital

Earlier on Tuesday, at least 19 people were killed and 50 others injured in an attack on a military hospital in Kabul, the latest assault to rock Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power.

Two blasts struck close to the entrance of the sprawling site followed by reports of shooting inside the hospital, the Taliban and a witness said.

"Nineteen dead bodies and about 50 wounded people have been taken to hospitals in Kabul," a health ministry official who asked not to be named told AFP.

The Taliban spent 20 years waging an insurgency against the ousted US-backed government.

Now they face the struggle of bringing stability to Afghanistan, which has been hit in recent weeks by a series of bloody assaults by the Islamic State group's local chapter.

Qari Saeed Khosty, a spokesman for the interior ministry, said Taliban special forces had rushed to the scene to secure the area after "a bomb" exploded.