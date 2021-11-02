ANL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
Nov 02, 2021
Afghanistan's Ashraf approved as replacement for retired Afghan

Reuters 02 Nov 2021

Afghanistan's Sharafuddin Ashraf has been approved as a replacement for Asghar Afghan in the Twenty20 World Cup squad, the tournament's Event Technical Committee said on Tuesday.

Afghan retired from all formats of the game after their weekend's meeting with Namibia, who gave the 33-year-old a guard of honour as he walked out to bat.

"All-rounder Sharafuddin, who has played 17 ODIs and nine T20Is, was approved as a replacement following concerns over Asghar's mental wellbeing," the ICC said in a statement.

Moving closer to the semis: Hero Asif Ali as Pakistan snatch victory from Afghanistan

"Sharafudin was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements."

Afghanistan are second in Group 2 with two wins after three matches in the Super 12 stage. They play India on Wednesday.

Twenty20 World Cup ICC T20 World Cup Sharafuddin Ashraf

