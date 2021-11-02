ANL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.95%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.74%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.62%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 31.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
JSCL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.67%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.3%)
MLCF 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
NETSOL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.04%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.91%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
TRG 127.85 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (3.12%)
UNITY 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.55%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.22%)
BR100 4,919 Increased By ▲ 16.74 (0.34%)
BR30 21,384 Increased By ▲ 55.29 (0.26%)
KSE100 47,113 Increased By ▲ 85.08 (0.18%)
KSE30 18,343 Increased By ▲ 72.55 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Falling copper prices weigh on Chile's peso

  • Mexico's peso breaks 5-day losing streak in thin trade
  • Chile's right-wing presidential candidate leads in polls
  • Brazilian, Mexican stock markets closed for holiday
Reuters 02 Nov 2021

Mexico's peso looked to break a five-session losing streak on Tuesday in thin holiday trade, while Chile's peso tracked copper prices lower.

After an extended weekend, Chile's peso lost 0.4% as copper prices fell on caution ahead of a Federal Reserve policy decision due on Wednesday.

With presidential elections scheduled for later this month, Chile's right-wing presidential candidate, José Antonio Kast, is pulling ahead in opinion polls, though he is still seen losing a likely second-round runoff against a candidate from the left.

Central bank data on Tuesday showed Chile's economic activity jumped 15.6% in September versus the same period in the previous year.

Santiago-listed stocks broke a three-session losing streak to rise 1.6%.

Mexican peso slides about 1% on worries about slowing economy

Markets in Brazil were closed for a local holiday. Stock markets in Mexico remained shut, while the peso firmed 0.4% against a steady dollar.

Investors await the Fed's policy decision, with investors expecting the US central bank to announce that is beginning the tapering of its bond-buying program. Massive stimulus from global central banks helped economies during the coronavirus pandemic, and kept flows into riskier emerging market assets.

With prices surging across the globe, central bankers face the challenge of balancing inflation containment without choking economic growth, with Brazil being a prime example.

"The global economy is losing momentum, stretching from China to the US Episodic pandemic resurgence has slowed or halted reopening efforts, parts shortages have slowed down production, and power failures and price spikes are dampening consumer and investor sentiments," said Taimur Baig, chief economist at DBS Group Research.

"At the same time, underlying demand is strong enough amid a supply crunch to push up actual and expected inflation."

Colombia's peso cut early losses to trade flat as oil futures turned positive.

Latin American currencies Cuban peso Chilean peso Mexico peso

Comments

1000 characters

Falling copper prices weigh on Chile's peso

Will not go, says NSA Yusuf on attending Afghanistan conference hosted by India

Pakistan to bat first against Namibia in T20 World Cup

IMF review: Deadlock on execution timeline remains a hurdle

At least 13 injured in blast in Balochistan's Kharan

At least 19 killed, 50 injured in attack on Kabul military hospital

Rupee continues to appreciate for 5th successive session, closes at 170.54

Pakistan LNG issues emergency LNG tender after term cargoes cancelled

After three weeks, Chaman-Boldak border reopens

Positive sentiment at PSX continues, KSE-100 gains 138 points

Misfiring India not reaching for calculators in win-or-bust clash

Read more stories