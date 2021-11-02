First semi-final berth since 2012: Pakistan through to last-four after convincing win

Pakistan booked their place in the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup after securing a convincing 45-run win over Namibia in their Group 2 encounter at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan posted the second-highest innings total of the tournament, setting a mammoth 190-run target for Namibia.

In response, Pakistan bowlers were more than ready for the task, restricting Namibia to 144 for five to set up a rather comfortable victory.

This is the first time since the 2012 edition that Pakistan have booked a place in the last-four. In the previous two editions – in Bangladesh (2013-14) and India (2015-16) – Pakistan crashed out in the group stages. Overall, this would be Pakistan's fifth semi-final in seven editions of the tournament.

The victory was also Pakistan’s fourth successive in the ongoing competition, cementing further their title as the tournament top-runners after a consistent show that saw them rout India, New Zealand and Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, the win was set up by the opening pair of captain Babar Azam (70) and Mohammad Rizwan (79 not out). The duo, which has seen a fantastic run in the tournament, put on 113 runs for the opening wicket to lay the foundation for a competitive total.

Mohammad Hafeez (32) chipped in with a quickfire contribution as Pakistan posted the second-highest total of the innings.

Namibia could only sit back and watch as Pakistan amassed 130 runs in the final 10 overs after a slow-and-cautious start.

Rizwan, named player of the match for his unbeaten innings at the top of the order, said he had to take the innings deep, as it was difficult to start off.

"It was difficult at the start of the innings," said Rizwan. "The plan was to take it deep and get runs at the back end. Credit goes to the Namibia bowlers who did really well at the start."

Earlier, leg-spinner Shadab Khan struck for Pakistan as Namibia were reduced to 93 for four in pursuit of a mammoth 190-run target.

Namibia now require another 97 runs to win off the remaining 36 deliveries.

Left-arm spinner Imad Wasim struck for Pakistan as Namibia reached 84 for three.

In pursuit of a mammoth 190-run target, Namibia have been steady in their run-chase, but face a daunting target. Pakistan earlier posted the second-highest innings total of the tournament, as they look to cement a place in the semi-final.

At the end of 13 overs, Namibia are 84 for three, requiring another 106 runs off 42 remaining deliveries.

Fast-bowler Hasan Ali removed opener Michael van Lingen in the second over while Stephan Baard was run out for a run-a-ball 29.

Pakistan accelerated in grand fashion, reaching a mammoth 189 for two against Namibia in their ICC T20 World Cup encounter at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

A 113-run opening partnership between Babar Azam (70) and Mohammad Rizwan (79 not out) helped set the stage before Mohammad Hafeez (32 not out) joined the wicket-keeper batter to boost Pakistan to the second-highest innings total in the ongoing competition.

Pakistan scored 130 in the last 10 overs, showing just how much caution was exercised in the beginning at a green-top pitch. However, as the innings progressed, batters cut loose with Babar, Hafeez, and Rizwan all chipping in.

A victory here will ensure Pakistan's qualification for the semi-final stage after the team clinched wins against India, New Zealand, and Afghanistan in the opening three matches.

Babar and Rizwan took a cautious approach at the green-top pitch, choosing to conserve wickets.

Pakistan were 59 in the first half of the innings, scoring less than run a ball.

However, the pair accelerated in the second half and added 54 runs in the next 26 balls to take the score to 113 in 14.1 overs. That was when Babar miscued a slow-bouncer from David Wiese to get caught at midwicket. He departed for a 49-ball 70, his third half-century of the tournament.

Fakhar Zaman was the next man to go down after adding just 5 runs to the total.

Pakistan captain Babar won the toss and opted to bat in the Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match.

Pakistan kept the same eleven that beat India, New Zealand and Afghanistan in their first three matches.

Namibia made two changes from their defeat against Afghanistan, bringing in Stephan Baard and Ben Shinkongo for Bernard Scholtz and Pikky Ya France.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Stephan Baard, Ben Shinkongo, Ruben Trumpelmann

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL) and Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)