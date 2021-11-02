ANL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.95%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.74%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.62%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 31.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
JSCL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.67%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.3%)
MLCF 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
NETSOL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.04%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.91%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
TRG 127.85 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (3.12%)
UNITY 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.55%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.22%)
BR100 4,919 Increased By ▲ 16.74 (0.34%)
BR30 21,384 Increased By ▲ 55.29 (0.26%)
KSE100 47,113 Increased By ▲ 85.08 (0.18%)
KSE30 18,343 Increased By ▲ 72.55 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Musk says Tesla has not signed a contract with Hertz yet, halts stock rally

Reuters 02 Nov 2021

Tesla Inc top boss Elon Musk said the electric carmaker had not signed a contract with Hertz, more than a week after the car rental firm announced a massive deal with the electric car company.

Tesla's shares fell 5% to $1,146 in premarket trading, after a steep jump following the news of the biggest-ever order - 100,000 electric cars for Hertz - on Oct. 25, which helped Tesla breach $1 trillion in market capitalization.

Musk tweeted late Monday, "If any of this is based on Hertz, I'd like to emphasize that no contract has been signed yet."

"Hertz deal has zero effect on our economics."

Tesla and Hertz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Musk’s Tesla plant party in Berlin draws fans and protests

Interim Hertz Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields had told Reuters last week the order will primarily include Model 3 vehicles. Considering Tesla's cheapest Model 3 sedan starts at about $44,000, the order could be worth about $4.4 billion, if the entire order were for the mass-market sedan.

"Tesla has far more demand than production, therefore we will only sell cars to Hertz for the same margin as to consumers," Musk said.

Elon Musk Tesla Inc Tesla's shares

Comments

1000 characters

Musk says Tesla has not signed a contract with Hertz yet, halts stock rally

Will not go, says NSA Yusuf on attending Afghanistan conference hosted by India

IMF review: Deadlock on execution timeline remains a hurdle

At least 13 injured in blast in Balochistan's Kharan

At least 19 killed, 50 injured in attack on Kabul military hospital

Rupee continues to appreciate for 5th successive session, closes at 170.54

Pakistan LNG issues emergency LNG tender after term cargoes cancelled

After three weeks, Chaman-Boldak border reopens

CTD kills four terrorists during search operation in Hangu

Mehran Town fire: Karachi court delays ruling on bail pleas of suspects

Misfiring India not reaching for calculators in win-or-bust clash

Read more stories