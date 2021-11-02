Hong Kong, mainland Chinese shares end lower

HONG KONG: Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks fell Tuesday, giving up early promise and ignoring another Wall Street record, with investors increasingly concerned about a fresh Covid outbreak in China that has forced officials to reimpose containment measures.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.22 percent, or 54.65 points, to 25,099.67.

The Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.10 percent, or 38.85 points, to 3,505.63, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.81 percent, or 19.51 points, to 2,392.27.