ANL 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
ASL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.74%)
BOP 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
BYCO 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.87%)
FFL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.77%)
GGGL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
GGL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.4%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.3%)
MLCF 40.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.77%)
NETSOL 114.00 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (3.54%)
PACE 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
PAEL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
POWER 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.45%)
TELE 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
TRG 128.60 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (3.73%)
UNITY 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.39%)
WTL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,939 Increased By ▲ 36.79 (0.75%)
BR30 21,544 Increased By ▲ 214.88 (1.01%)
KSE100 47,173 Increased By ▲ 144.89 (0.31%)
KSE30 18,372 Increased By ▲ 101.11 (0.55%)
European stock markets mixed at open

AFP Updated 02 Nov 2021

LONDON: Europe's main stock markets opened mixed Tuesday, with London lower, Frankfurt up and Paris flat awaiting major central bank decisions this week.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.3 percent to 7,267.63 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index gained 0.3 percent to 15,846.57 points and the Paris CAC 40 was down a fraction at 6,891.75.

The US Federal Reserve is Wednesday expected to announce plans to begin tapering its stimulus as the world's biggest economy recovers.

A day later, the Bank of England is seen likely to raise its key interest rate for the first time in more than three years amid soaring inflation.

