European stock markets mixed at open

LONDON: Europe's main stock markets opened mixed Tuesday, with London lower, Frankfurt up and Paris flat awaiting major central bank decisions this week.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.3 percent to 7,267.63 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index gained 0.3 percent to 15,846.57 points and the Paris CAC 40 was down a fraction at 6,891.75.

The US Federal Reserve is Wednesday expected to announce plans to begin tapering its stimulus as the world's biggest economy recovers.

A day later, the Bank of England is seen likely to raise its key interest rate for the first time in more than three years amid soaring inflation.