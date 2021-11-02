ANL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
At least 13 injured in blast in Balochistan's Kharan

  • Police say a bomb was planted in a motorcycle while four to five kilogrammes of explosives were used in the attack
  • Balochistan CM condemns attack and expresses grief for those injured
BR Web Desk Updated 02 Nov 2021

At least 13 people were reported injured in a blast near the Chief Chowk in Balochistan’s Kharan area on Tuesday.

Police said that a bomb was planted in a motorcycle while four to five kilogrammes of explosives were used in the attack.

The injured people have been moved to the District Headquarters Hospital. Soon after the blast incident, police and Rangers personnel cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

Policeman martyred, 17 injured in blast outside Quetta's Balochistan University

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the attack and expressed grief for those injured.

In a statement, he said that anti-state elements wanted to disturb the province's peace.

"Our courage will not be dampened by the cowardly activities of terrorists. The people of the province are standing with security forces to end the chaos caused by terrorism," he added.

He instructed that the best treatment be provided to the injured.

Balochistan has been in grip of terrorism as a number of blast incidents were reported in recent days.

Army captain martyred in IED blast in Balochistan

On October 31, two people were killed while three FC personnel suffered injuries when an explosive device went off in Balochistan's Panjgur district.

Police officials said that a remote-controlled explosive device was planted in a motorcycle in the Chitkan Bazar area. They stated that the law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area and collected evidence from the blast site.

In another incident, a policeman embraced martyrdom while 17 others suffered injuries after a powerful explosion was reported outside the Balochistan Univerity's main gate in Quetta.

Security officials said terrorists targeted a police vehicle that was stationed in the area.

