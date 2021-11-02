ANL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
ASC 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.3%)
ASL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.31%)
BOP 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.28%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.65%)
FFBL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
FFL 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.36%)
GGGL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
GGL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.4%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
MLCF 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
NETSOL 114.61 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (4.1%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.16%)
PIBTL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
POWER 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.73%)
PTC 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.32 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (3.73%)
TELE 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.99%)
TRG 130.00 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (4.86%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
WTL 2.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
BR100 4,947 Increased By ▲ 45.34 (0.92%)
BR30 21,651 Increased By ▲ 322.18 (1.51%)
KSE100 47,298 Increased By ▲ 270.22 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,411 Increased By ▲ 140.43 (0.77%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan eases COVID-19 border curbs, trails major partners

Reuters 02 Nov 2021

TOKYO: Japan on Tuesday confirmed plans to gradually ease COVID-19 border restrictions, but fell short of calls from business lobbies to open up the country in line with its major trading partners.

The government has decided to review border controls in stages, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters, responding to media reports that quarantine for business travellers would be cut from 10 days to 3.

The easing may go into effect from next Monday, while daily border entrants would be raised from 3,500 people to 5,000 later this month, national broadcaster NHK said.

Domestic and foreign business groups in Japan have lobbied the government to ease border restrictions to be more on the same terms as other countries. The United States and European Union allow entry to travellers from most countries as long as they have proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

While the shorter quarantine would be welcome, it would only benefit business travellers and Japanese nationals, said Michael Mroczek, president of the European Business Council in Japan.

The bigger issue is the remaining hold on long-term visas.

"Not being able to bring essential personnel to Japan is currently the number one issue for European industry," he said.

Japan shortened its quarantine period for vaccinated people to 10 days from 14 last month when it lifted state of emergency measures over much of the country.

COVID-19 cases have fallen dramatically in Japan as the nation's vaccination rate has pushed past 70% of the population. New infections in Tokyo fell to 9 on Monday, down from more than 5,000 a day during a wave in August driven by the infectious Delta variant.

Vaccine checks and coronavirus testing before and after international trips should be enough to contain infections now that the pandemic has ebbed in Japan and elsewhere, said Haruka Sakamoto, a physician and researcher at Keio University.

"People who have received two doses of vaccine should not be quarantined," she said. "I strongly agree that strict border controls currently taking place in Japan are causing a significant negative impact on Japan's business and international students."

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region, Thailand and Australia on Monday eased international border restrictions significantly for the first time in 18 months.

Japan United States European Union COVID 19 border chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno

Comments

1000 characters

Japan eases COVID-19 border curbs, trails major partners

Completion of MEFP terms in IMF review: Deadlock on execution timeline remains a hurdle

Jul-Oct trade deficit swells 104pc YoY

Privatisation of HEC in doldrums

July-October: Govt suffers around Rs203bn revenue loss on PL, GST

Corporate sector: Deadline for digital payments extended

Fawad says relief package to be announced soon

Fawad thanks media for demonstrating responsibility in recent crisis

Deliver on promises, developing world tells rich

Jury members urged clemency for tortured Pakistani detainee

NAB to hear cases of fake accounts, money laundering: New ordinance gives president back the power to sack NAB chairman

Read more stories