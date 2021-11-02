ANL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
ASC 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.3%)
ASL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.08%)
BOP 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.87%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.65%)
FFBL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
FFL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
FNEL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.87%)
GGGL 17.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
GGL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.4%)
JSCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
MLCF 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
NETSOL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (4.45%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
POWER 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.85%)
PTC 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.33%)
TELE 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.34%)
TRG 130.00 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (4.86%)
UNITY 29.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.74%)
WTL 2.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
BR100 4,951 Increased By ▲ 49.35 (1.01%)
BR30 21,663 Increased By ▲ 334.07 (1.57%)
KSE100 47,298 Increased By ▲ 269.8 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,413 Increased By ▲ 142.32 (0.78%)
Asia-Pacific countries begin to open selectively for international travel

Reuters 02 Nov 2021

Asia-Pacific countries, which have had some of the world's strictest border controls and quarantine rules during the pandemic, are starting to open selectively to fully vaccinated international travellers as well as their unvaccinated children.

Thailand

Thailand opened to fully vaccinated tourists from more than 60 countries on Nov. 1 after a more limited quarantine-free trial on the island of Phuket.

Under the new national programme, visitors must await a negative COVID-19 test on arrival, then can travel freely the following day.

Singapore

Singapore in September began the progressive opening of quarantine-free vaccinated travel lanes with nearly a dozen countries, which now include the United States, Britain, Germany, South Korea and Australia.

Arrivals are capped at 4,000 a day from all countries combined.

Australia

Australia on Nov. 1 allowed fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents to exit the country without special permission for the first time since March 2020.

Fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents arriving in the states of New South Wales and Victoria do not need to quarantine, nor do New Zealand citizens.

From Nov. 21, Singapore citizens will also be allowed in quarantine-free to those states, including as tourists.

Other Australian states still have quarantine requirements.

Fiji

Fiji on Dec. 1 will open to fully vaccinated tourists from several countries, including Australia, New Zealand and the United States, who have confirmed three-night bookings at approved resorts.

Arrivals must take a mandatory rapid COVID-19 test at their resort 48 hours after arrival. Before the test, visitors can use the facilities within the resort and book day trips with some operators.

