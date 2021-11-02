ANL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
ASC 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.22%)
ASL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.46%)
BOP 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
BYCO 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FFL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
FNEL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
GGGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
GGL 32.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
JSCL 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
KAPCO 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
MLCF 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.87%)
NETSOL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.09%)
PACE 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.75%)
PAEL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
PRL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.24%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.38%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.47%)
TELE 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.75%)
TRG 128.60 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (3.73%)
UNITY 29.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.51%)
WTL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
BR100 4,943 Increased By ▲ 41.32 (0.84%)
BR30 21,638 Increased By ▲ 308.79 (1.45%)
KSE100 47,228 Increased By ▲ 200.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 18,386 Increased By ▲ 114.94 (0.63%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China eases power crunch with boost to coal production

AFP 02 Nov 2021

BEIJING: China said it has increased daily coal production by over one million tonnes, easing its energy shortage as world leaders gather in Britain for climate talks billed as one of the last chances to avert catastrophic global warming.

The world's biggest coal importer has battled widespread power cuts in recent months that have disrupted supply chains, due to strict emissions targets and record prices for the fossil fuel.

But the crisis is now winding down thanks to a boost in domestic coal output, according to a statement from China's top economic planning body late Sunday.

The National Development and Reform Commission said average daily coal production has risen to above 11.5 million tonnes since the middle of October, up by 1.1 million tonnes compared with the end of September.

The production surge comes as world leaders -- but not Chinese president Xi Jinping -- convene in Glasgow for COP26 talks to secure more ambitious global greenhouse gas emissions.

Xi, whose country is the world's largest emitter of planet-heating gases, has instead submitted a written statement to the summit.

In recent months, several Chinese factories were forced to halt operations due to power outages, raising concern about global supply chains.

The squeeze had also been exacerbated by Beijing's zero-tolerance Covid-19 policy that saw it all but close its borders to the outside world, hindering shipments of raw materials from overseas.

A trade tiff with Australia also heightened the drop in coal imports.

But at one point in late October daily output hit 11.72 million tonnes, a record in recent years.

Spot prices for the fuel are also "falling fast" with the main contract for thermal coal halving to 970 yuan per tonne over the previous eight days.

"Levels of coal storage have also risen rapidly with the gradual improvement of the supply-demand situation," the agency said.

China generates about 60 percent of its energy from burning coal.

China National Development and Reform Commission COP26 coal production Glasgow China's top economic planning body

Comments

1000 characters

China eases power crunch with boost to coal production

Completion of MEFP terms in IMF review: Deadlock on execution timeline remains a hurdle

Jul-Oct trade deficit swells 104pc YoY

Privatisation of HEC in doldrums

July-October: Govt suffers around Rs203bn revenue loss on PL, GST

Corporate sector: Deadline for digital payments extended

Fawad says relief package to be announced soon

Deliver on promises, developing world tells rich

Jury members urged clemency for tortured Pakistani detainee

NAB to hear cases of fake accounts, money laundering: New ordinance gives president back the power to sack NAB chairman

SBP rejects rumours of cyber attack on several banks

Read more stories