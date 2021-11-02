ANL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
ASC 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.22%)
ASL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.46%)
BOP 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
BYCO 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FFL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
FNEL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
GGGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
GGL 32.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
JSCL 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
KAPCO 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
MLCF 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.87%)
NETSOL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.09%)
PACE 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.75%)
PAEL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
PRL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.24%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.38%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.47%)
TELE 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.75%)
TRG 128.60 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (3.73%)
UNITY 29.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.51%)
WTL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
BR100 4,943 Increased By ▲ 41.32 (0.84%)
BR30 21,638 Increased By ▲ 308.79 (1.45%)
KSE100 47,228 Increased By ▲ 200.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 18,386 Increased By ▲ 114.94 (0.63%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Fawad says relief package to be announced soon

Recorder Report Updated 02 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon announce a massive relief package to mitigate impact of inflation on the common people.

After the meeting of the core committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which met in the federal capital with PM in the chair, he said the package will benefit 10 million people.

He said the committee has expressed concerns over the growing oil prices in the international market and called for devising a mechanism to face this challenge.

The minister said the committee also discussed upcoming local government elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Targeted subsidy programme: Masses to get relief from next month: Umar

He said it has been decided to hold direct elections for local bodies in Punjab.

He said now the people will directly elect mayors of their cities.

Fawad said it will be a step toward fulfilling Imran Khan's promise to transfer powers to the grassroots level.

He said the prime minister also directed to activate PTI workers in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa for the upcoming local bodies' elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Imran Khan relief package common people

Comments

1000 characters

Fawad says relief package to be announced soon

Completion of MEFP terms in IMF review: Deadlock on execution timeline remains a hurdle

Jul-Oct trade deficit swells 104pc YoY

Privatisation of HEC in doldrums

July-October: Govt suffers around Rs203bn revenue loss on PL, GST

Corporate sector: Deadline for digital payments extended

Deliver on promises, developing world tells rich

Jury members urged clemency for tortured Pakistani detainee

NAB to hear cases of fake accounts, money laundering: New ordinance gives president back the power to sack NAB chairman

SBP rejects rumours of cyber attack on several banks

Read more stories