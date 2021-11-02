Fawad says relief package to be announced soon

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon announce a massive relief package to mitigate impact of inflation on the common people.

After the meeting of the core committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which met in the federal capital with PM in the chair, he said the package will benefit 10 million people.

He said the committee has expressed concerns over the growing oil prices in the international market and called for devising a mechanism to face this challenge.

The minister said the committee also discussed upcoming local government elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

He said it has been decided to hold direct elections for local bodies in Punjab.

He said now the people will directly elect mayors of their cities.

Fawad said it will be a step toward fulfilling Imran Khan's promise to transfer powers to the grassroots level.

He said the prime minister also directed to activate PTI workers in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa for the upcoming local bodies' elections.

