Shehbaz hints at PPP's inclusion in PDM

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) president and Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has hinted at the inclusion of Pakistan Peoples Party in the anti-government alliance - Pakistan Democratic Party.

Addressing a presser here on Monday, the PML-N president when asked whether the PPP once again could become part of the PDM, he said that the PPP fully supported other opposition parties in the parliament and reconciliation is always possible in politics.

Shehbaz, however, said that the PDM would decide on the matter of PPP's entry into the alliance. He predicted that coming days would be hard for the rulers.

The Opposition leader in the National Assembly said that his party under the leadership of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif tried to solve the challenges including education, health and clean drinking water in South Punjab.

He said that PML-N worked so hard for the development of South Punjab and Dera Ghazi Khan.

He touted that his party undertook development schemes along with Pakistan Peoples Party from 2008 and 2013.

He held that from 2013 to 2018, the PML-N tried to provide all civic amenities to the South Punjab under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif.

He said his government started the Saaf Pani Project from South Punjab which was to extend to Central and North Punjab. It was the biggest project of South Punjab. The project was almost complete.

Tenders for the project had been submitted. But when his financial team analyzed the tender, it found Rs 70 billion gap in the estimated cost and the cost mentioned in the tenders.

The company had escalated the cost by fraud, he added. He stated that he had two options before him: either to accept the tender and incurred a loss of Rs70 billion to the national kitty or reject the tender at all.

He said he opted for second option and shelved the tender and his government's dream to provide clean drinking water to South Punjab became distant but the PML-N did not lose heart and kept on working on the project. Finally, the PML-N government started the clean drinking water project in Dera Ghazi Khan in 2018.

He maintained if his government had been in power, millions of people would had been benefiting from clean drinking water. He was of the view that provision of clean drinking water is one of the biggest challenges for any society.

Shehbaz said his government had extended the network of hospitals in South Punjab. He said many medical colleges and schools were opened in this region including Daanish schools where children were getting free education.

He said standard of Daanish Schools was equivalent to the standard of elite school Atchison. He regretted that a Danish school his government wanted to open in Taunsa could not be opened as yet. He said his government offered scholarships to the students of the region.

He boasted that his government launched mobile hospitals in which all tests including MRI and sonography and medicines were free. He stated that the PML-N provided loans to youth.

He said his government spread a network of roads in the region. He said the PML-N had set aside 33 percent budget for the development of South Punjab.

In the end, the PML-N president said if his party returned to power, it would bring South Punjab at par with Central Punjab.