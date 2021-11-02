ANL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
Cabinet to discuss 'deal with TLP' today

Mushtaq Ghumman 02 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet, which is scheduled to meet on Tuesday (today), with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, will discuss political implications of the "confidential" agreement with proscribed regio-political organisation, Tahreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in the presence of prominent religious leaders including Mufti Muneebur-Rehman.

Prime Minister, sources said, will take his cabinet colleagues into confidence on the "deal" with TLP with speculation rife as to whether the deal includes or excludes taking the matter of the expulsion of the French ambassador to Parliament even though the position of ambassador remains vacant.

Insiders say that ministers who are for or against the deal are expected to present their viewpoints openly. Two 'hardliner' ministers i.e., Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary will present their arguments whereas Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs is expected to give a counter argument.

The cabinet will be briefed about the economic and political situation and matters related to Afghanistan, the policies of the sitting government facing harsh criticism.

The cabinet will discuss 15-item agenda which is as follows: (i) presentation on existing vacancies of CEOs/ MDs in Commerce Ministry and Information Ministry; (ii) of one-time relaxation in prohibition of import of vintage cars or otherwise in light of decision of the Sindh High Court of September 10, 2021 passed on CP No.5434/ 2020 and connected CPs; (iii) amendments in rules of business 1973; (iv) re-appointment of Brig (retd) Shujah Hussain Khuramzai as CEO, PSM; (v) restructuring of Pakistan Gems & Jewellery Development Company (PGJDC); (vi) appointment of members for the Board of Governors of Shaikh Zayed Postgraduate Medical Institute, Lahore and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences under Federal Medical Teaching Institute Act, 2021; (vii) submission of Conventions, recommendations and protocols adopted by the International Labour Conference (ILC) before competent Authority; (viii) alteration in the nomination of ex-officio directors on the board of companies under the purview of Petroleum Division; (ix) appointment of CEO Central Power Generation Company LTD (CPGCL)- Genco-II, Guddu, additional charges for the position of CEOs for CPGCL(Genco-III) Guddu and assignment additional charge of CEO Lakhra Power Generation Company LTD( Genco-iv) to CEO JPCL; (x) appointment of CEO, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco); (xi) nomination for membership of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Governing Body for the term 2021-24; (xii) ratification of the decision of ECC taken on October 28, 2021; (xiii) ratification of the decisions of CCLC on October 28, 2021; (xiv) minutes of meeting regarding development of sector E-12; and (xv) Key Economic Indicators (July-September 2021-22).

