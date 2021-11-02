445 fresh dengue cases, three more deaths reported across Punjab

LAHORE: There is no respite in the spread of dengue, as Punjab has reported three deaths and 445 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Out of these 445 cases, Lahore has reported 345 dengue fever cases.

In Lahore, the viral disease has so far claimed 48 lives in this season. About 1590 patients of dengue fever are under treatment in Lahore's public sector hospitals.

In Punjab so far 14,110 dengue hemorrhagic fever cases have been reported in the current season, a spokesman of health department said, adding: "Out of these 10,506 have been reported in Lahore this year."

Moreover, dengue prevention activities have been intensified across the province and operations aimed at eradicating dengue larvae and their breeding are underway across the province, the spokesman said.

