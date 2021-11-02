TLP protest: another police officer embraces martyrdom

LAHORE: Another police officer, who was brutally tortured by the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) supporters, succumbed to his critical wounds at a hospital on Monday taking the provincial tally of martyred cops to six.

A police spokesperson said that Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Abubakar was admitted to Jinnah Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) after he was brutally tortured by the TLP men at Sadhoke some five days ago. However, the ASI could not survive and passed away today, he added.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayers of ASI Abubakar were offered at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Punjab IGP Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar, CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, DIG Operations Lahore Sohail Chaudhry, DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal, SSP Administration Mubashir Maken, SSP Operations Ismail Kharak and family members of deceased also attended the funeral.

On the occasion, a heavy contingent of police presented a guard of honour to the departed soul and special prayers were also offered for him. The IG Punjab met with the family members of Abubakar and assured them complete cooperation from the Lahore police in every respect.

