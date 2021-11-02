Waqar Siddiqui made Shell Pakistan MD

KARACHI: Waqar Siddiqui has been appointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive of Shell Pakistan Limited. Waqar joined SPL in 2001 and has been working at senior leadership positions locally and internationally, said SPL release on Monday.

In his 24 years of oil downstream experience, he had successfully guided Shell companies through organizational change, strategy development, mergers/acquisitions and achieving consistent performance delivery.

His last posting before returning to Pakistan was the Managing Director of Shell Downstream Retail in PT Shell Indonesia. Waqar has been director on board of SPL since 2019.

Waqar holds a BS degree in Chemical Engineering and MBA in Marketing, in addition to holding academic and professional accreditations from Harvard Business School and University of British Columbia.

