T20 cricket tournament inaugurated at Niaz Stadium

Recorder Report 02 Nov 2021

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has inaugurated the T20 Tap ball tournament to pay homage to Allama Iqbal the great leader of Sub-continent and poet of east, on the occasion of his birth anniversary at Niaz Stadium Hyderabad on Monday.

He was speaking to the media at the inaugural ceremony of the cricket tournament organized by the district administration from November 1 to 9 at Niaz Stadium.

He further said that holding such programs would not only provide entertainment opportunities to the citizens but also provide sports opportunities to the young athletes.

Replying to a question, the Commissioner said that Hyderabad is a city with peaceful and good weather which is very conducive for international matches. We appeal to the concerned authorities to take steps to revive international cricket at Niaz Stadium.

Speaking on occasion the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said that such programs would be organized in future also to provide entertainment to the citizens of Hyderabad and wished that maximum opportunities be provided to the youth of Hyderabad.

Replying to question, he said that as areas of life were affected by the corona virus, sports also affected but the process of vaccination against corona is in full swing and more than 40 per cent of the population has been vaccinated, therefore, efforts are being made to provide a conducive environment to the citizens by organising such events.

