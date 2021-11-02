Leasing of Qasr-e-Naz and Chanba House: Ministry directed to give details

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the sub-committee of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Housing and Works has directed the Ministry of Housing to provide details regarding leasing of Qasr-e-Naz and Chanba House Lahore in Karachi in the next meeting.

The meeting of the sub-committee presided over by Convener Wajiha Qamar has sought details regarding the operation of Qasr-Naz and Chanba Houses under public-private partnership. The plight of government housing managed by the Ministry of Housing in all four provinces, including the federal capital, was reviewed at the meeting.

The meeting was informed that government allocates Rs 7 million annual while it was proposed that 5 percent of the total collected annually from federal government employees should be allocated for repairs and maintenance of federal government owned residential accommodation.

The meeting also reviewed the decision of the federal cabinet decision to lease of Qasr-e-Naz and Chanba House Lahore in Karachi.

Official of Ministry of Housing informed the committee that technical, investment, legal and human resources aspects both the houses would be reviewed before leasing.

