There will be no disruption in gas supply, SNGPL chief tells APTMA delegation

LAHORE: Managing Director Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) Syed Ali Javaid Hamdani has assured members of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) of uninterrupted gas supply during winter and solving all gas-related issues of the export oriented sectors on priority basis.

He lauded the role of the textile industry in creating jobs, attracting new investment and uplifting exports of the country.

He was addressing the members of the Association during his visit to the Aptma House, Lahore on Monday. He was accompanied by the top SNGPL management.

Central Chairman of the Association Abdul Rahim Nasir, along with Senior Vice Chairman Kamran Arshad, Secretary-General Raza Baqir, and other office-bearers of the Association, welcomed him on the occasion.

MD SNGPL emphasized the need for frequent interactions and holding of regular meetings between SNGPL and Aptma for addressing all issues on priority.

He has further assured Aptma members of developing a mechanism to settle their complaints related to the return of PDCs of GIDC arrears in accordance with the judgments of the Lahore High Court.

He said that despite acute scarcity of gas in the country the management of the SNGPL was making efforts for uninterrupted gas supply to the APTMA member mills during coming winter to keep them operational and to avoid any loss to economy in general and exports in particular.

Earlier, Chairman Aptma Abdul Rahim Nasir urged the visiting MD to provide continuous RLNG supply of 185 MCFD in winter months to keep them operating to ensure timely export supplies to foreign buyers.

Rahim also demanded for withdrawal of SNGPL notices to textile exports requiring for enhancement of security / guarantee at the normal RLNG rates instead of $6.5/MMBTU tariff applicable to export sector.

According to him, expeditious processing of load / new connection applications is an urgent need of the hour to enable the industry to continue with the production of exportable consignments without interruption.

Rahim also expressed concerns over delay in the reconciliation of GIDC arrears in light of Lahore High Court judgments regarding application of industrial rate and not captive rate for calculation of GIDC liability and withholding of liabilities for the period prior to 2015. He requested for return of post dated cheques submitted to SNGPL in the light of the verdict by the Lahore High Court in GIDC arrears.

He regretted that the field staff of the utility agency was continuously threatening disconnection of gas despite court orders and demanded for stopping them from visiting member mills without associating Aptma.

He proposed convening of monthly meetings between SNGPL and Aptma focal persons to resolve the day-to-day issues of the industry. He also urged for delegation of powers to regional offices for trivial matters like date extension of bills, low gas pressure, etc.

Senior Vice Chairman, Kamran Arshad speaking on the occasion thanked senior management of SNGPL for sparing time to visit Aptma to personally have an insight into gas related problems of the industry. He hoped that with the incessant supply of gas at regionally competitive tariff, textile sector would be able to achieve the lofty textile export target of $ 21 billion for the current year investment of $ 5 Billion and creation of additional five lacs jobs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021