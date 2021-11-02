Nikkei index up 2.6pc

TOKYO: Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed more than two percent higher on Monday as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida declared victory in national elections.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index jumped 2.61 percent or 754.39 points to end at 29,647.08, while the broader Topix index gained 2.18 percent or 43.54 points to 2,044.72. Kishida, who has been in office for a month, led his ruling coalition to a strong majority in Sunday's election.