ANL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
ASC 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.04%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
BOP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.13%)
BYCO 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.21%)
FCCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (10.46%)
FFBL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (15.53%)
FFL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (5.31%)
FNEL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (17.03%)
GGGL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
GGL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.48%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
JSCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (10.64%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.24%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (7.98%)
MLCF 40.25 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (10.3%)
NETSOL 110.10 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.58%)
PACE 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.55%)
PAEL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.78%)
PIBTL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.53%)
POWER 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.76%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.9%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
SNGP 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.26%)
TELE 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.01%)
TRG 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-2.24%)
UNITY 29.60 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.59%)
WTL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.13%)
BR100 4,902 Increased By ▲ 126.72 (2.65%)
BR30 21,329 Increased By ▲ 829.93 (4.05%)
KSE100 47,028 Increased By ▲ 808.91 (1.75%)
KSE30 18,271 Increased By ▲ 329.3 (1.84%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi index snaps 4 days of losses, Egypt outperforms

Reuters 02 Nov 2021

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Monday, with the Saudi index snapping a four-day losing streak, while the Egyptian bourse rose for a fourth session in five.

GCC stock markets mostly were in the green as slight price corrections in the last few days to weeks triggered interest. Investors remain optimistic even though inflation is becoming a growing concern, said Wael Makarem, senior market strategist at Exness.

"The US federal reserve is expected to intervene on this matter on Wednesday," Makarem said.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index edged 0.2% higher, helped by a 2.4% rise in Saudi Arabian Mining Company.

But oil giant Saudi Aramco retreated 0.4%, giving up previous session's gain when it reported a sharp rise in quarterly earnings, boosted by higher crude prices and volumes sold.

The kingdom recorded a budget surplus of 6.7 billion riyals ($1.79 billion) in the third quarter, as higher oil prices fuelled its first quarterly surplus in over two years.

Egypt's blue-chip index rebounded 1.3%, buoyed by a 2.2% rise in top lender Commercial International Bank. Investors keeping up positive expectations regarding the market is looking to be benefited from the country's stable macroeconomic indicators and accelerating growth, said Makarem.

In Abu Dhabi, the index finished 0.8%, with First Abu Dhabi Bank, the country's largest lender, advancing 2.2%, while Emirates Telecommunications Group added 1% after it reported a rise in quarterly profit.

However, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank fell 1% following a decline in third-quarter earnings.

Dubai's main share index rose 0.6%, driven by a 0.7% gain in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 1.5% rise in DAMAC Properties, extending gains from the previous session.

On Thursday, DAMAC said its board had unanimously recommended minority shareholders accept founder Hussain Sajwani's offer to buy them out and delist the company.

The Qatari index eased 0.1%, hit by a 2.2% fall in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.

SAUDI ARABIA gained 0.2% to 11,723

ABU DHABI added 0.8% to 7,925

DUBAI rose 0.6% to 2,882

QATAR eased 0.1% to 11,753

EGYPT up 1.3% to 11,568

BAHRAIN was up 1% to 1,760

OMAN rose 0.8% to 3,697

KUWAIT added 0.3% to 7,712.

Egypt's Gulf GCC Saudi index GCC stock

Comments

Comments are closed.

Saudi index snaps 4 days of losses, Egypt outperforms

Jul-Oct trade deficit swells 104pc YoY

Privatisation of HEC in doldrums

July-October: Govt suffers around Rs203bn revenue loss on PL, GST

Corporate sector: Deadline for digital payments extended

Fawad says relief package to be announced soon

Deliver on promises, developing world tells rich

Jury members urged clemency for tortured Pakistani detainee

NAB to hear cases of fake accounts, money laundering: New ordinance gives president back the power to sack NAB chairman

SBP rejects rumours of cyber attack on several banks

Oct CPI inflation up 9.19pc YoY

Read more stories