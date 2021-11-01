ANL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
ASC 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.04%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
BOP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.13%)
BYCO 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.21%)
FCCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (10.46%)
FFBL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (15.53%)
FFL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (5.31%)
FNEL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (17.03%)
GGGL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
GGL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.48%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
JSCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (10.64%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.24%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (7.98%)
MLCF 40.25 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (10.3%)
NETSOL 110.10 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.58%)
PACE 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.55%)
PAEL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.78%)
PIBTL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.53%)
POWER 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.76%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.9%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
SNGP 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.26%)
TELE 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.01%)
TRG 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-2.24%)
UNITY 29.60 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.59%)
WTL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.13%)
BR100 4,902 Increased By ▲ 126.72 (2.65%)
BR30 21,329 Increased By ▲ 829.93 (4.05%)
KSE100 47,028 Increased By ▲ 808.91 (1.75%)
KSE30 18,271 Increased By ▲ 329.3 (1.84%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Good vibes continue as Wall Street opens November

AFP Updated 01 Nov 2021

NEW YORK: Major US stock indices climbed at the open of trading Monday as positive developments across the economy fueled bullish sentiment.

The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed with new records on Friday as markets shrugged off some earnings misses by major US firms as well as data underscoring continued high inflation, instead taking heart from expectations of better days to come for the US economy.

Over the weekend, the United States and the European Union agreed to lift punitive tariffs on imported European steel and aluminum, ending a dispute that strained their crucial trade ties, while in Washington, Democrats signaled they were continuing to push for votes on President Joe Biden's spending plans.

"It still seems to be a temperate, if not hot, climate for stocks in what is often a seasonally warm period," said Patrick J. O'Hare of Briefing.com.

He also noted that the start of a new month "typically invites new inflows, particularly in the context of an upward-trending market."

Wall Street recovers from early lows on Microsoft boost

About 20 minutes into trading, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3 percent at 35,924.61, while the broad-based S&P 500 edged up 0.1 percent to 4,608.04.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.1 percent to 15,520.85.

The US economy is set for major news this week, including the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting which is expected to conclude with an announcement on Wednesday that the central bank will begin pulling back on its pandemic monetary stimulus.

Payroll services firm ADP will release private hiring data for October on Wednesday, while the government will release the all-important employment data on Friday with an update of the unemployment rate and the number of jobs added last month.

The report is expected to show improved hiring after the Delta wave of Covid-19 hammered the labor market in recent months.

S&P 500 NASDAQ US stocks Dow Jones

Comments

1000 characters

Good vibes continue as Wall Street opens November

IMF agreement to be announced this week, says Shaukat Tarin

KSE-100 ends with 790-point gain as bullish sentiment drives the day

Shift to digital mode of payments: FBR extends deadline to November 30

Fourth successive gain: Pakistan's rupee closes at 171.29 against US dollar

Inflation reading increases to four-month high, stands at 9.2% in October

Xiaomi partners with Air Link to manufacture smartphones in Pakistan

Shoaib Malik says Pakistan morale 'high' before Namibia

India jumps on NFT craze with Bollywood star Bachchan's auction

Hazardous: Lahore tops 'air quality and pollution city' ranking

President Alvi promulgates third NAB ordinance

Read more stories