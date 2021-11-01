ANL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.16%)
Pakistan reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in over a year

  • Country detects 482 new cases during last 24 hours
BR Web Desk 01 Nov 2021

Pakistan reported the lowest number of daily cases for the first time in over a year after 482 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours.

On October 18, last year, the country had reported 440 positive cases. During the last 24 hours, the country conducted 40,621 tests out of which Sindh reported 215 new infections, Punjab (120), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (106), Balochistan (15), Islamabad (25), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (1).

Meanwhile, Gilgit Baltistan reported no new cases. The nationwide infection tally stands at 1,273,560. Moreover, the active cases in Pakistan also dropped below 23,000 after more than seven months and now stand at 22,545.

There are 1,338 critical cases while the national positivity ratio was recorded at 1.18% during the last 24 hours. The novel virus claimed six more lives, taking the death toll to 28,456.

The total number of recoveries reached 1,222,559 after 1,024 recovered from Covid-19 during the last 24 hours.

Pakistan fully vaccinates 40mn people against Covid-19

Meanwhile, Pakistan has achieved the target of administering at least the first dose to 70 million and the second dose to 40 million people. Head of the National Command and Operation (NCOC) Asad Umar expressed his confidence that the country will meet and exceed its target of fully vaccinating 70 million people by the end of this year.

Additionally, the country has administered 103.5 million doses of the vaccine to its individuals.

Authorities have gradually expanded the inoculation, while easing restrictions that recently saw educational institutes opening throughout the country. Similarly, vaccination has been expanded to include school children with the threshold being lowered to 12 years of age.

