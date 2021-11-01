ANL 16.66 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.83%)
ASC 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.82%)
ASL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.12%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.55%)
BYCO 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.39%)
FCCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (10.46%)
FFBL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (15.53%)
FFL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.71%)
FNEL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (17.03%)
GGGL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
GGL 33.05 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (6.61%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
JSCL 20.94 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (10.33%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.24%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
MDTL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.88%)
MLCF 40.30 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (10.44%)
NETSOL 110.76 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.2%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PAEL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.78%)
PIBTL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.33%)
POWER 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.05%)
PRL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.1%)
PTC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.54%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
SNGP 40.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.33%)
TELE 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.55%)
TRG 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-3.01%)
UNITY 29.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.95%)
WTL 2.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.56%)
BR100 4,847 Increased By ▲ 72.14 (1.51%)
BR30 20,859 Increased By ▲ 360.08 (1.76%)
KSE100 46,689 Increased By ▲ 470.31 (1.02%)
KSE30 18,127 Increased By ▲ 185.25 (1.03%)
Gold edges up after Friday's drop, investors await Fed meeting

Reuters 01 Nov 2021

Gold edged higher on Monday as some investors bought the metal following a steep price drop in the previous session, although caution set in ahead of a key US Federal Reserve meeting after data showed inflation quickened.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,784.08 per ounce by 0358 GMT after a 1.5% drop to a more one-week trough on Friday. US gold futures gained 0.1% to $1,785.3.

"Gold investors will be much more cautious being caught long above $1,800 now, even if the dollar retraces and gold prices rise," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific, OANDA.

Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao also expects spot gold to retest a support at $1,776 per ounce, a break below could cause a fall towards $1,764.

Data released on Friday showed the jury was still out on the Fed's view that inflation is transitory and should moderate with time, with the personal consumption expenditures price index advancing last month.

But OANDA's Halley said the Fed was unlikely to be more hawkish than previously signalled.

"Though they might raise the amount of monthly taper targets, they will likely quite strongly say that no interest rate hikes are imminent. But none of this will be good news for gold as this should still drive the dollar and yields higher," Halley said.

The Fed's two-day policy meeting concludes on Wednesday.

Gold is traditionally seen as an inflation hedge. However, reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes to combat such inflationary pressure tend to push government bond yields up, raising the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

The dollar steadied close to a more than two-week high hit on Friday, making gold less appealing to buyers holding other currencies.

Spot silver fell 0.2% to $23.80 per ounce. Platinum rose 0.9% to $1,027.00, while palladium eased 0.4% to $1,995.17.

Gold OANDA Spot gold bullion

