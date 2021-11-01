ANL 16.66 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.83%)
ASC 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.82%)
ASL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.12%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.55%)
BYCO 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.39%)
FCCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (10.46%)
FFBL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (15.53%)
FFL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.71%)
FNEL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (17.03%)
GGGL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
GGL 33.05 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (6.61%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
JSCL 20.94 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (10.33%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.24%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
MDTL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.88%)
MLCF 40.30 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (10.44%)
NETSOL 110.76 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.2%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PAEL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.78%)
PIBTL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.33%)
POWER 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.05%)
PRL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.1%)
PTC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.54%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
SNGP 40.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.33%)
TELE 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.55%)
TRG 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-3.01%)
UNITY 29.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.95%)
WTL 2.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.56%)
BR100 4,847 Increased By ▲ 72.14 (1.51%)
BR30 20,859 Increased By ▲ 360.08 (1.76%)
KSE100 46,689 Increased By ▲ 470.31 (1.02%)
KSE30 18,127 Increased By ▲ 185.25 (1.03%)
China's blue-chip shares fall on hit from recent COVID-19 outbreaks

Reuters 01 Nov 2021

SHANGHAI: China's blue-chips stocks fell on Monday as recent COVID-19 outbreaks in the country weighed on consumption, tourism and the broader services sector.

** The CSI300 index fell 0.2%, to 4,897.55 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.1%, to 3,549.93 points.

** The Hang Seng index dropped 1.1% to 25,098.87 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises index lost 0.8% to 8,886.09. ** Shares in consumer staples, tourism and transport dropped between 0.8% and 3.1%.

** Activity in China's services sector grew at a slower pace in October as the country combats small-scale COVID-19 outbreaks hitting mainly the north.

** "The non-manufacturing PMI could drop much further in November, as Beijing may significantly tighten travel restrictions in coming weeks, in order to contain the current wave ahead of the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush," Nomura analysts said.

** Separately, China's factory activity contracted more than expected in October, hurt by persistently high raw material prices and softer domestic demand.

** Real estate firms declined for a sixth session and the index was down 1.8%, as a recent planned pilot real-estate tax scheme dented risk appetite in the sector.

** Although banks have been requested by Beijing to avoid overly severe property curbs, Nomura said "it's still fine-tuning, not outright easing" and the brokerage expected "the environment? may continue to decline for the property sector".

** In Hong Kong, tech giants and healthcare firms weighed on the benchmark Hang Seng index.

** The Hang Seng Tech index lost 1.7% after China's market regulator proposed a long list of responsibilities it said it wanted the country's internet platforms to uphold.

** The healthcare sub-index slumped 3.6%. Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd and Wuxi Biologics Inc plunged more than 6% each, making them the top two percentage decliners on the Hang Seng index.

