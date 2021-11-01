ANL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3%)
ASC 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.34%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
BOP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.2%)
BYCO 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.39%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (10.26%)
FFBL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (15.53%)
FFL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.99%)
FNEL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (17.03%)
GGGL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.45%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (10.12%)
KAPCO 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.42%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
MDTL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.88%)
MLCF 40.55 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (11.13%)
NETSOL 109.50 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.02%)
PACE 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PAEL 27.57 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.67%)
PIBTL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.33%)
POWER 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.05%)
PRL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.61%)
PTC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.54%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
TELE 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.65%)
TRG 121.51 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-4.19%)
UNITY 29.85 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (5.48%)
WTL 2.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.14%)
BR100 4,847 Increased By ▲ 72.14 (1.51%)
BR30 20,859 Increased By ▲ 360.08 (1.76%)
KSE100 46,689 Increased By ▲ 470.31 (1.02%)
KSE30 18,127 Increased By ▲ 185.25 (1.03%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

IMF head urges COP26 leaders to ramp up climate ambition

AFP 01 Nov 2021

WASHINGTON: IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva on Sunday urged world leaders gathered at the COP26 summit in Glasgow to show greater policy ambition, calling climate change a "grave threat to macroeconomic and financial stability."

Georgieva published a blog post titled "Climate Threat Demands More Ambitious Global Action" before heading to Glasgow, where she will take part in the climate talks according to an IMF spokesperson.

If unchanged, "global policies will leave 2030 carbon emissions far higher than needed" to keep alive the goal of limiting global warming to only 1.5 degrees Celsius, wrote the International Monetary Fund's managing director.

Still no decision on whether IMF chief keeps her job

"To achieve these cuts, policymakers attending COP26 must address two critical gaps: in ambition and in policy."

Georgieva urged advanced economies to reduce emissions "for reasons of equity and historical responsibility."

"Even if current commitments for 2030 were met, this would only amount to between one- and two-thirds of the reductions needed for temperature goals," she said. "Regardless of how cuts are spread across country groups, everyone has to do more."

The IMF head called on advanced economies to stick to their commitment to provide $100 billion per year in financing to low-income countries, starting in 2020, to offset the cost of moving away from fossil fuels.

She warned that the latest figures show "we remain short of that target."

Georgieva also argued that widespread carbon pricing should play a "central role" in climate policy, and could help "jump-start emissions reductions."

"A global carbon price exceeding $75 per ton would be needed by 2030, to keep warming below 2 degrees" Celsius, she wrote.

IMF climate change Kristalina Georgieva Glasgow

Comments

1000 characters

IMF head urges COP26 leaders to ramp up climate ambition

Digital mode of payment: 40-day grace period granted to corporate sector ends

Govt-TLP standoff ends

Weekly review: Investor sentiment remains optimistic at PSX

Delayed tariff petitions: Nepra seeks action against Discos

Wide-ranging cooperation on the cards: Russia shows interest in PSM revival

TLP: envoy expulsion demand bartered for ban withdrawal?

Man dressed as Batman's Joker injures 17 on Tokyo train

'Saudi Vision 2030' provides opportunities to Pakistan: PM

'You need a break': Bumrah says India suffering 'bubble fatigue'

Read more stories