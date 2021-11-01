Hong Kong shares open with losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks started Monday on the back foot after data showed Chinese factory activity shrunk last month, pointing to further weakness in the world's number two economy.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.43 percent, or 108.89 points, to 25,268.35.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.48 percent, or 16.94 points, to 3,530.40, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.51 percent, or 12.13 points, to 2,387.90.