ANL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.57%)
ASC 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.56%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
BOP 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.09%)
BYCO 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.39%)
FCCL 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (10.05%)
FFBL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (15.53%)
FFL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.78%)
FNEL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (17.03%)
GGGL 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
GGL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.81%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
JSCL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (10.38%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.24%)
KEL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.54%)
MDTL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.88%)
MLCF 40.35 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (10.58%)
NETSOL 109.30 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1.84%)
PACE 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
PAEL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.4%)
PIBTL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.21%)
POWER 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.05%)
PRL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.35%)
PTC 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.76%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
SNGP 40.69 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.98%)
TELE 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.95%)
TRG 121.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-3.96%)
UNITY 29.64 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.73%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.71%)
BR100 4,847 Increased By ▲ 72.14 (1.51%)
BR30 20,859 Increased By ▲ 360.08 (1.76%)
KSE100 46,689 Increased By ▲ 470.31 (1.02%)
KSE30 18,127 Increased By ▲ 185.25 (1.03%)
Markets

Hong Kong shares open with losses

AFP 01 Nov 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks started Monday on the back foot after data showed Chinese factory activity shrunk last month, pointing to further weakness in the world's number two economy.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.43 percent, or 108.89 points, to 25,268.35.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.48 percent, or 16.94 points, to 3,530.40, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.51 percent, or 12.13 points, to 2,387.90.

Hang Seng Index Shanghai Composite Index Shenzhen Composite Index Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks

