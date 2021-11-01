ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (0.21%)
BR30 20,499 Decreased By ▼ -116.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,219 Increased By ▲ 228.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,941 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ex-chief of Air Staff Sohail joins Nutshell Group as CE Strategic Engagements

Press Release 01 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Nutshell Group is pleased to announce that former Chief of Air Staff of Pakistan, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman (Rtd), has joined the Group as Chief Executive Strategic Engagements.

ACM Sohail Aman (Rtd) is a graduate of Pakistan Air Force War College and has a Masters Degreein Strategic Studies from Karachi University and another one in International Relations from Kings College, London. He is also an alumnus of Royal College of Defence Studies United Kingdom and has attended National & International Security Course at Harvard Kennedy School USA.

ACM has a grand total of over 3,000 fighter hours to his credit. He has commanded a Fighter Squadron, Combat Commanders' School, a Fighter Base and a Regional Air Command of Pakistan Air Force. He also served as Director Operations, Director Plans, Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations, Deputy Chief of Air Staff Training and Deputy Chief of Air Staff Operations at Air Headquarters. As Deputy Chief of Air Staff Training, he pioneered the concept of Education for All, introduced scholarship schemes for deserving PAF and civilian children, and undertook initiatives for the welfare of Persons with Special Needs (PSN) in education. He also developed two medical colleges and three Air University campuses across the country.

In recognition of his meritorious services, he has been decorated with Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military), Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military). He is also a recipient of "The Legion of Merit" of Turkish Armed Forces, "King Abdul Aziz Medal of Excellence" by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States "Legion of Merit" - the highest military award of US Armed forces awarded to any foreign military official. Expressing his views on this development, Mohammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder & CEO, Nutshell Group, said, ''I am delighted and honoured that Air Chief Marshall Sohail Aman (Rtd) is now part of Nutshell Group. I am optimistic that due to his rich experience, he will act as a catalyst to our current and future programs, and will continue to play his pivotal role for the progress of the country and to take it to the path of success we envisioned for our motherland.''

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Air Force Nutshell Group Chief Executive Strategic Engagements Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman (Rtd)

Comments

Comments are closed.

Ex-chief of Air Staff Sohail joins Nutshell Group as CE Strategic Engagements

'Saudi Vision 2030' provides opportunities to Pakistan: PM

Algeria regrets 'biased' UN text on W.Sahara

Man dressed as Batman's Joker injures 17 on Tokyo train

TLP withdraws demand of French envoy's expulsion after successful negotiations with govt

Kohli admits India 'not brave enough' as World Cup hopes fade

Naya Pakistan, Saudi Vision 2030: There are significant complementarities: PM Imran

Two killed, three FC personnel injured in Panjgur blast

Pakistan donates three more truckloads of relief goods to Afghanistan

IMF big hurdle to sales tax cut: Dawood

Read more stories