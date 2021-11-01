385 fresh positive dengue cases reported in Lahore

LAHORE: After the Covid-19 pandemic, the threat of dengue virus is ballooning to an alarming level, especially in the provincial capital, as the health authorities reported 385 confirmed cases from Lahore out of the total 552 reported from across Punjab during the last 24 hours. Of them, two patients have so far succumbed to the lethal virus taking the provincial tally of deaths to 45.

Secretary Health Imran Sikandar Baloch said that during the last 24 hours, 552 confirmed dengue cases were reported from across Punjab out of which 385 cases were reported from Lahore, 70 from Rawalpindi, 10 each from Faisalabad and Multan, 8 from Gujranwala, 7 each from Sheikhupura and Nankana, 6 each from Bahawalpur and Sargodha, 5 from Muzaffargarh while 4 each from Layyah and Okara.

During this period, the secretary said that two patients, who hailed from Lahore, died. He said that since the outbreak, a total of 14,110 confirmed cases have so far been reported from across the province. "Of them, 10,506 confirmed cases were reported from Lahore," he said, adding that 2,488 patients were currently undergoing treatment across Punjab out of which 1,633 patients were in Lahore hospitals while 855 patients were in other districts of Punjab.

According to the secretary, the health department has so far checked 391,313 indoor and 87,096 outdoor locations in Punjab and destroyed larvae from 1,439 locations. In Lahore, 62,381 indoor and 11,716 outdoor locations were checked for dengue larvae and 1,015 positive containers were destroyed, he added.

He called upon the people to take precautionary measures against the lethal virus as they were safeguarding themselves against the corona virus. He also appealed the religious scholars to inform worshipers coming to the mosques about the prevention of dengue.

"Be a responsible citizen by keeping your surroundings neat and clean," he said and requested the people to cooperate with the health department teams if they come to their home or business centres for checking of the larvae.

Sharing details about the coronavirus, the secretary said Punjab reported 136 fresh cases during the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 440,149. Of them, 419,943 patients have fully recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 7,293.

During the last 24 hours, 79 Covid-19 cases were reported from Lahore, 6 each in Faisalabad and Okara, 5 each in Mandi Bahauddin and Bhakar, 4 in Multan and 3 each in Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan, Jhelum and Dera Ghazi Khan.

The secretary said that only one patient died during this period and now the total death toll stands at 12,913 in Punjab. He added that 16,011 tests were conducted.

