Allottees of industrial estates asked to clear dues

PESHAWAR: The Management of Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has warned the allottees of the Industries Estates managed by the board to pay their arrears by November 15, 2021 or else legal action will be taken against them under the prevailing laws.

According to the spokesperson of SIDB, the initiative is aimed at ensuring the payment of arrears, promotion of small scale industries, development and provision of Estates facilities in the existing industrial zones.

In this regard, the concerned officers of all industries Estate have been directed to issue notices to all defaulters within three days to ensure recovery of arrears within the stipulated period.

According to the spokesperson, the action against the defaulters is aimed at improvement of the industrial estate. SIDB will try to provide basic facilities like water, electricity, gas and drinking water in these industrial estates. To provide drainage and communication facilities, it is important that everyone has a role to play.

Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Managing Director, Small Industries Development Board, has said that steps should be taken on an emergency basis for the establishment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Small Industries Estate Peshawar 2 and that these industrial zones should be made as role model Encroachments in all industrial would be eradicated.

