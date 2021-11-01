ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
Ashrafi visits injured police personnel at Mayo Hospital

NNI 01 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Sunday said that clash was not in favour of the country and its people, and all differences should be settled peacefully.

Talking to the media after visiting the Mayo Hospital to inquire after the police officials, who got injured during clashes with the Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protestors, he said the TLP workers and the police officials both were near to his heart, as both were Pakistanis.

He said that sincere efforts were being made from the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) platform to settle the issue of TLP through dialogue on permanent basis. He said that ulema urged both sides to come to table for talks and end the stalemate.

He said that state was not weak, but it had a desire to settle the issue peacefully and "by the grace of Allah Almighty, we have achieved it positively."

Ashrafi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan pursued the case of Namoos-e-Risalat on every national and international forum in an effective manner, adding that no other Muslim leader in the past could fight the case in that way.

He said people witnessed the Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen was celebrated on official level and the Seerat Authority was being established to take Pakistan in the right direction of making it a true welfare state like Medina.

He said that the government appreciated the police, Rangers and other law-enforcement agencies for their commitment and will to perform their duties. The government would continue to take care of them and their families, he said.

The SAPM said the extremist and terrorist elements as well as anti-Pakistan forces wanted to create chaos in the country. He urged patriotic political and religious forces to play a positive role in establishing peace on permanent basis.

To a question, he said that rumours regarding his leaving a meeting were baseless and false as "we have not attended any kind of meeting." He said all those who wanted to convert their wishes into some news had failed.

