'Dacoit' shot dead by lawyer in Clifton

KARACHI: A lawyer in Karachi shot dead a dacoit in Karachi while two accomplices of the slain robber managed to flee during a failed dacoity attempt on Sunday. The incident occurred in the Boat Basin area near Clifton Chorangi. The three dacoits got surprised when the same person whom they were looting - a lawyer - fired shots at them and killed one of them.

The lawyer was in his car when the dacoits tried to loot him. Two robbers managed to flee from the scene leaving behind their dead accomplice.