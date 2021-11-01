Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtima: Lahore police to deploy over 2,000 cops

LAHORE: The Lahore police have decided to deploy more than 2,000 police personnel in the city for the upcoming annual Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtima to be observed from November 4th to 14th.

Lahore Police has chalked out a comprehensive security plan for the first and second phases of the annual Congregation (Tableeghi Ijtima) of Raiwind to be observed from 04th November to 14th November.

The decision was taken during a security meeting presided over by Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar at his office on Sunday. As per the security plan, over 2,000 cops including three SSPs, nine DSPs and 27 SHOs will be deployed in the field for ensuring security of the believers.

DIG Operations Sohail Chaudhry, CTO Muntazir Mehdi, SSP Operations Ismaeel Kharak, SP Security Rashid Hidayat, SP Dolphin Squad and organizers of the religious congregation attended the meeting.

SP Security Rashid Hidayat briefed the meeting about the security arrangements whereas CTO Muntazir Mehdi threw light on the traffic-related arrangements.

The CCPO said the most important assignment of Lahore Police at this time is to provide maximum security to the Raiwind congregation for which all out efforts would be made for ensuring foolproof security of the participants in coordination with different departments including the City District Government and organizers of the congregation.

He said the participants would be allowed to enter the Pandaals only after complete checking through a three-layer security mechanism. He added the police officers along with volunteers of the management of the Tableeghi Ijtima would ensure complete body search of the participants by metal detectors, electric barriers and walkthrough gates.

"Police in plain dresses would also be deputed at the congregation to keep an eye on each and every (suspected) movement," he said and directed the concerned police officers to conduct search operations on regular basis around the congregation site areas to foil nefarious designs of anti-social elements.

The meeting was told that data of citizens and passengers is being checked at houses, hotels, guest houses, bus stops and railway stations through geo fencing, biometric verification and Hotel Eye app as well. Checking of the citizens and vehicles at entry and exit points of the city has been enhanced through E-police gadgets.

The CTO said that parking arrangements would be made separately for the facilitation of the participants and more than 700 traffic officials would be deputed. He further said that seven parking stands have been made at the congregation site with five breakdowns and 20 folk-lifters would also be deputed for smooth flow of traffic. The police help desks would also be setup for the guidance at different points.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021