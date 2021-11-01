Govt disburses Rs22bn under Kamyab Jawan Programme: SAPM

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said on Sunday that federal government had disbursed soft loans worth over Rs22 billion under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) of Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP).

There has been a significant increase in the loan disbursement process under the KJP as a large number of young people had opened their own businesses after availing concessionary loans on merit, he said in a press release. Dar said the government is making serious efforts for welfare and prosperity of the youth.

Loans up to Rs3 billion was being approved for the youngsters every month, he added. He said the government had achieved yet another milestone by disbursing soft loans amounting to over Rs22 billion in the last two years.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021