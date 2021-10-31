Over Rs22 billion soft loans disbursed under KJP: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar said on Sunday that the government had so far disbursed soft loans worth over 22 billion rupees under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme of the Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP).

Dar said there has been a significant increase in the loan disbursement process under the KJP, as a large number of young people had opened their own businesses after availing concessionary loans on merit.

In a tweet, Dar said, "the disbursement of loans is being done keeping in view the merit and transparency of the programme."

"I am in constant touch with the commercial banks and the concerned stakeholders to complete the process of scrutiny," he added.

Dar said the government had achieved yet another milestone by disbursing soft loans amounting to over Rs 22 billion in the last two years.

He vowed to disburse loans amounting to Rs 100 billion within the set time period.