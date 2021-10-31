ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (0.21%)
BR30 20,499 Decreased By ▼ -116.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,219 Increased By ▲ 228.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,941 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Over Rs22 billion soft loans disbursed under KJP: Usman Dar

  • Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs says the disbursement of loans is being done in a transparent manner
BR Web Desk 31 Oct 2021

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar said on Sunday that the government had so far disbursed soft loans worth over 22 billion rupees under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme of the Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP).

Dar said there has been a significant increase in the loan disbursement process under the KJP, as a large number of young people had opened their own businesses after availing concessionary loans on merit.

In a tweet, Dar said, "the disbursement of loans is being done keeping in view the merit and transparency of the programme."

"I am in constant touch with the commercial banks and the concerned stakeholders to complete the process of scrutiny," he added.

Dar said the government had achieved yet another milestone by disbursing soft loans amounting to over Rs 22 billion in the last two years.

He vowed to disburse loans amounting to Rs 100 billion within the set time period.

UsmanDar Imran Khan Kamyab Jawan Prime Ministr

Comments

1000 characters

Over Rs22 billion soft loans disbursed under KJP: Usman Dar

Naya Pakistan, Saudi Vision 2030: There are significant complementarities: PM Imran

Two killed, three FC personnel injured in Panjgur blast

Pakistan donates three more truckloads of relief goods to Afghanistan

IMF big hurdle to sales tax cut: Dawood

Taliban supreme leader makes first public appearance

Blinken meets Chinese foreign minister, raises 'human rights' concerns

PSX reverts to KATS as 'short-term measure'

Wall St Week Ahead: stocks approach historically strong period but Fed taper looms

Babar Azam in 'severe distress' over ill mother, reveals father

Read more stories