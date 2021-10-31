ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
Pakistan donates three more truckloads of relief goods to Afghanistan

  • The trucks, carrying 28 tons of essential commodities, were handed over to Afghan authorities at the Torkham border crossing
BR Web Desk 31 Oct 2021

Pakistan donated another three truckloads of relief goods to Afghanistan as part of its ongoing efforts to avert any humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

The trucks, carrying 28 tons of essential commodities, were handed over to Afghan authorities at the Torkham border crossing. The aid was sent by Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum and Save the Children.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Ambassador to Kabul, Mansoor Ahmed Khan called on interim Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and discussed the strengthening of bilateral engagement including humanitarian field, trade, and movement of people.

FTO sends truckloads of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Earlier, Pakistan had sent 13 trucks carrying 345 tonnes of relief goods, which include food and medicines, under Pakistan-Afghanistan Cooperation Forum.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood had said that the government was fully focused on boosting trade and exports of the country, especially with Afghanistan.

PACF, RCS send 148 tons of aid to Afghanistan

He termed peace in Afghanistan and the strengthening of the bilateral relationship between the two countries as the basis for enhancing bilateral trade.

