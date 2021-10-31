ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
Oct 31, 2021
Former skipper Afghan to retire after Afghanistan face Namibia

Reuters 31 Oct 2021

Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan will retire from all formats of the game after their Twenty20 World Cup meeting with Namibia on Sunday, the country's cricket board said on Twitter.

The 33-year-old Afghan - earlier known as Asghar Stanikzai - made his international debut in 2009 in a one-day game against Scotland in Benoni and has 2,424 runs from 114 games in the 50-over format at an average of 24.73.

He has scored 1,351 runs in 74 T20 internationals at an average of 21.79 and played in the team's loss to Pakistan in the World Cup on Friday.

Paceman Naveen hopeful Afghanistan can make T20 World Cup semis

Afghan captained his country in their maiden test match in Bengaluru in 2018 and played six games in the game's longest format, scoring 440 runs.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board said it welcomed and respected Afghan's decision and thanked him for his service. "It will take a lot of hard work for young Afghan cricketers to fill his shoes."

