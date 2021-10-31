ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (0.21%)
BR30 20,499 Decreased By ▼ -116.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,219 Increased By ▲ 228.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,941 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM for no further hike in prices of POL products

Recorder Report 31 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and Finance Ministry’s proposals to increase prices of petroleum products with effect from November 1st.

The decision to this effect was taken by the prime minister in national interest, said a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Prime Minister’s Office states that the regulator had proposed to increase the price of petrol by Rs11.53 per litre, high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs8.49 per litre, kerosene oil (SKO) by Rs6.29 per litre and light diesel oil (LDO) by Rs5.72 per litre from November 1st in view of rising prices of petroleum in the global market.

“The prime minister rejected the proposed increase and stopped raising the prices of petroleum products. The government is giving priority to the relief of the people instead of shifting the burden of rising inflation to the people,” the statement says.

Govt increases petrol price by Rs10.49 per litre

Based at current rate of petroleum levy (PL) and general sales tax (GST), the regulator had worked out an increase in petrol by 8.3 percent, HSD by 6.3 percent, LDO by 5.2 percent, and SKO by 5.6 percent with effect from November 1st, in a fortnightly review for first half of November.

In last review with effect from October 16, the government had kept PL’s rate on petrol at Rs5.62 per litre. The rate of PL on HSD was kept at Rs5.14 per litre.

The PL being charged on SKO was Rs2.06 per litre and no PL was on LDO.

The government notified GST is 6.84 on petrol, on HSD the rate is 10.32 percent and GST rates on SKO is at 6.70 percent and 0.20 percent on LDO.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

OGRA Imran Khan Global market petroleum products POL products

Comments

1000 characters

PM for no further hike in prices of POL products

Tax collection up 32pc contrary to propaganda: PM

PSX reverts to KATS

Hackers attack bank’s system; no data compromised

Agriculture sector: Provinces asked to share actions on water use efficiency

Modes of communication with investors: SECP directs AMCs to place additional disclaimer

Putin lashes out at G20 over vaccines

Umar says 40m people fully vaccinated

‘Hardened, desperate and dangerous criminal’ Bail cannot be denied in absence of material proof: SC

Tarin to launch PSW’s subscription, banking modules tomorrow

Read more stories