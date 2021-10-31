ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
Oct 31, 2021
Hackers attack bank’s system; no data compromised

KARACHI: Hackers on Saturday attacked the computer system of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP). NBP officials have...
Recorder Report 31 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Hackers on Saturday attacked the computer system of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).

NBP officials have confirmed a cyber-attack on the bank’s system; however, they said that hackers failed to get access to the NBP’s main servers.

According to a statement issued by the NBP management, in the late hours of the 29th October and early morning of the 30th October, a cyber-attack on the NBP’s servers was detected, which impacted some of its services.

“Immediate steps were taken to isolate the affected systems and at this point, no customer or financial data has been compromised,” NBP mentioned and said that remediation efforts are under way using industry-leading subject matter experts including international resources wherever required.

Cyber attack on FBR website: Taxpayers' data is secure

The bank said that currently NBP’s services to its customers are disrupted; however, teams are working to address the breach and are confident that essential customer services will be restored by Monday morning.

“We are grateful for the understanding of our customers in this unusual situation and remain committed to the safety of their trust that they repose in National Bank of Pakistan”, the bank said.

Meanwhile, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on its twitter account said that NBP has reported a cyber security-related incident, which is being investigated. “NBP has not observed any data breach or financial loss. No other bank has reported any such incidence,” it added. The SBP also said that it is monitoring the situation closely to ensure safety and soundness of banking system.

