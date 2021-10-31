ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
CTD kills two TTP terrorists in North Waziristan

INP 31 Oct 2021

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Bannu region on Saturday shot dead two terrorists associated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an action in North Waziristan, a tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to the CTD spokesperson, the action was carried out at the Spinwarm area of North Waziristan on the information of terrorists' hideout.

Seeing the team, the terrorists opened fire and in retaliatory fire, two hardcore terrorists named Lal Marjan alias Yasir and Zar-e-Qayum alias Zargay were shot dead. The terrorists were associated with TTP Commander Aleem Khan Khushali group.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

terrorists Counter Terrorism Department TTP terrorists

