Downward trend persists in gold prices: Gold prices drop further

Recorder Report 31 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday further dropped on the local market, traders said. The weekend fall by Rs1300 pulled down gold price to Rs117300 per tola.

The price of gold per 10 grams reached Rs100566 down by Rs1114.

Gold price quoted for $1783 per ounce on the world market. Silver was traded for Rs1440 per tola; Rs1284.56 per 10 grams and $23.90 per ounce, traders said.

