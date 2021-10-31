Punjab govt provides financial assistance to artist Pappu Sain

LAHORE: The Punjab government has provided Rs200,000 financial assistance to renowned 'dhol' (drum) artist Pappu Sain who is undergoing treatment at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI). Punjab Culture Minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro visited the drum artist in the hospital on Saturday and presented the cheque to him.

Pappu Sain has been diagnosed with liver cancer. On the occasion, the Minister said that instructions have been issued to the health department for the provision of comprehensive care to the patient. "Pappu Sain globally promoted the Punjabi culture with the beat of the dhol. He is our asset and we pray to Allah Almighty for his speedy recovery and return to his home," he added.

